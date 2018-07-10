Fort Worth motorist killed in single vehicle wreck

A Fort Worth man died early Monday after his vehicle crashed on a city street, police said.

The victim was identified as Roberto Medina, 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Tuesday. He died from multiple injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

The single-vehicleaccident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Collard St.

Authorities did not release any other details in the wreck.

