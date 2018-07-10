In 24 hours: Suspect robbed 2 game rooms, shot at witness, held person hostage

A robbery suspect had a busy day on Sunday after he robbed two game rooms, shot at a witness and took another person hostage, Fort Worth police reported.

The game rooms are located in the 5900 block of Wilbarger Street and the 3000 block of Mansfield Highway, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect exchanged fire with a witness in the Wilbarger Street robbery at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday and took a witness hostage. The hostage in that incident escaped without any serious injuries, police said.

The second robbery at the Mansfield Highway game room took place around 9 a.m. on Monday morning. No injuries were reported in that incident, according to police.

Fort Worth police detectives are now asking for the public's assistance to help identify the suspect after they released video surveillance footage on Monday evening of one of the robberies.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old, is between 5-foot-5 and 5-8 and weighs between 155 to 190 pounds. He also has facial hair and multiple tattoos, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these robberies can call detectives at 817-392-4374 or contact CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS.