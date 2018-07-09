Western Hills graduate died in Fort Worth crash on Airport Freeway

A 2014 graduate of Western Hills High School has been identified as the motorist killed Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway, authorities said Monday.

Guillermo Henderson, 22, of Fort Worth, died from multiple injuries suffered when his car rolled over on the highway, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. Sunday and his death was determined to be an accident.

The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the 4700 block of Airport Freeway near Haltom Road.

Henderson lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll on the highway, police said. His vehicle struck at least two other vehicles.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol was not a factor in the wreck, police said, as no one was arrested or detained at the scene.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Airport Freeway for several hours as authorities investigated.