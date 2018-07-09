2 teens are suspects in Whataburger robbery thwarted by off-duty Dallas officer

Two teens have been identified as the suspects in a Sunday morning robbery of a west Fort Worth Whataburger that was thwarted by an off-duty Dallas police officer, according to jail records.

The off-duty officer who had stopped at the Whataburger for food confronted the suspects when they stepped outside of the business and wounded them, police said.

The suspects are Ladarious Shelby and Aaron Coleman, both 19 and from Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Jail records.

Both were at John Peter Smith Hospital Sunday, one in serious condition and the other with a non-life-threatening injury. Their conditions were not available Monday.

The off-duty officer, an 11-year veteran with Dallas police, was not injured nor was anyone in the restaurant.

The officer had stopped at the Whataburger at 9501 White Settlement Road shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday for food.

At about the same time, police had received a report that a man wearing a silver mask, a black hooded jacket and gray sweatpants had walked into the business and waved a silver handgun at people.

The Dallas officer, whom Fort Worth police did not identify, encountered the suspects just outside of the business. There was a confrontation and the officer ended up firing his weapon at them as they fled.

"One injured suspect was apprehended on the parking lot of the business," Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said in an email Sunday. "The second one fled to a nearby business open area where he was later found."

Segura said responding officers applied a tactical medical tourniquet to the injuries of the second suspect.

A weapon used by the suspect was found at the scene, Segura said.

Coleman and Shelby face charges of aggravated robbery, according to jail records.