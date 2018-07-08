Body of man found on Fort Worth sidewalk investigated as homicide, police say

The body of a man was found early Sunday on a sidewalk after officers responded to a shooting call, police said.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The name of the victim had not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.

Police did not release any other details.

No arrests had been made in the fatal shooting, police said.