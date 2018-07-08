One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Fort Worth

One person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Airport Freeway, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck which was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 4700 block of Airport Freeway near Haltom Road.

A rollover was reported with at least two other vehicles being struck, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police had not released any other details on the wreck.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed as authorities investigated the fatal crash.