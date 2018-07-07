City Beach Park reopens Saturday after closing in response to two drowning deaths

City Beach Park reopened on Saturday after being shut down since Thursday.

Granbury officials mapped out an improved safety plan which included the installation of perimeter buoy markers at depths of 5.5 to 6 feet, the development of a crowd capacity policy, getting a security company to help enforce safety rules, and working with the Brazos River Authority and state and local fire and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety.

Those improvements came after the recent drownings of two men — David Anthony Chavez, 31, of Cleburne and Michar Deon Harrison Jr., 22, of Fort Worth.

Chavez and his daughter, 15, were swimming on tubes back toward the beach about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday when he went under and drowned, according to police. Witnesses told police officers that Harrison was swimming toward the boardwalk on July 16 when he went under and could not be located by people who tried to rescue him, authorities reported.

Harrison was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to drowning.

This story includes Star-Telegram archives