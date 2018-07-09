Could this be the end of the road for the Route 66 license plate?

Route 66 is such a part of American lore that a license plate in its honor would seem like a no-brainer.
But a planned roll out of a specialty license plate honoring the iconic road seems to have hit a dead-end.
To go forward with the plate, there must be 200 pre-orders by August 8, said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates.com.
"It's struggling to get there at the moment," Farrar said. "We need about 100 more to move it to the market."
Other states that have a Route 66 plate include Illinois, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona. But in Texas, the highway runs only through the Texas Panhandle.
"It's more of a niche market in Texas since it goes through the far northern part of the state," Farrar said. "But it's such an iconic name we thought it would be a good idea."
My Plates has partnered with several Route 66 groups in Texas and have offered a discount up to $99.
Route 66 has been part of the Americana for decades honoring the move west before the Interstate Highway system arrived. It once stretched for 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.
Author John Steinbeck dubbed it "The Mother Road" in his classic novel, The Grapes of Wrath.
It was also popular 1960's TV show and was immortalized in song where travelers were urged "to get your kicks on Route 66." Among the Texas artists to cover the song include Asleep at the Wheel and Fort Worth's own Johnny Reno.
Route 66 has also been honored in the popular 2006 Pixar movie, Cars.
In June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail for being a migration route that led to the development of the nation.
