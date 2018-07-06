Fort Worth 2-year-old vacationing in Virginia drowns, sheriff's office says

2-year-old August Farley from Fort Worth, who was vacationing with his family in Virginia, was found drowned in a lake on Thursday afternoon.
A 2-year-old boy from Fort Worth vacationing with his family in Virginia was found drowned in a lake on Thursday afternoon.

August Farley was found by divers in Smith Mountain Lake near a dock in the Huddleston area, southeast of Roanoke, said Bedford County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ricky Garder.

The sheriff's office received a report of a missing boy at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. August had gone missing from Rosewood Lane, a dead end road near the lake. The child was last seen at about 6 a.m. that morning, the sheriff's office said.

About 150 people searched for August, according to WSLS-10 News in Roanoke.

Gardner told The News & Advance that the cause of death is being attributed to an accidental drowning.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family.

