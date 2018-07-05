Another drowning at City Beach Park leads to a closure of the park, city officials say

A drowning in Lake Granbury on Wednesday night prompted city officials in Granbury to temporarily close City Beach Park while they implement improved safety measures, the city said.

In recent weeks two people, David Anthony Chavez of Cleburne and Michar Deon Harrison Jr. of Fort Worth, have drowned in Lake Granbury and the city wants to more aggressively address the safety of its visitors, city officials said in a news release.

"We at the City of Granbury would like to extend our deepest sympathies and offer our prayers for the family and friends of the two men who have drowned in Lake Granbury in recent weeks," the news release said. "In light of these tragic events, the City has temporarily closed City Beach Park."

Chavez was reported missing at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Hood County News. Granbury police told news outlet that Chavez and his 15-year-old daughter were both swimming on tubes back toward the beach when he went under and drowned.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Harrison drowned on June 16 as he was swimming back toward the boardwalk about 5:30 p.m., Police Chief Mitch Galvan told Fox4 News.

Granbury officials have not provided any more details surrounding the drownings.

During the park’s closure the city plans to install perimeter buoy markers at depths of 5.5 to 6 feet, develop a crowd capacity policy, engage with a security company to help enforce the existing City Beach Park safety rules, and collaborate with the Brazos River Authority and state and local fire and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety.

The city of Granbury has not listed a timetable for the park's reopening.

SHARE COPY LINK Granbury High School students release white balloons to remember classmates who drowned while swimming at a Texas lake.