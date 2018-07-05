Michael Jason Meusz was arrested early Thursday after Fort Worth police say he stabbed a man for setting off fireworks and then barricaded himself in a residence.
Fort Worth

He stabbed a guy for setting off fireworks, police say, then held them at bay for hours

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

July 05, 2018 11:38 AM

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth man accused of stabbing another resident for setting off fireworks held police at bay for hours early Thursday before he was arrested by SWAT team members who rushed into the residence where he was holed up, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to his neck and was treated at the scene Wednesday night. He refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.

No officers were injured.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Jason Meusz, 34.

Officers received a report of a cutting just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whispering Pines Drive, where police believe the victim and other family members were setting off fireworks in the street.

The suspect came out of a home in the neighborhood and confronted the victim. Their verbal argument erupted into a fight, police said, and the suspect stabbed the victim.

The suspect went back into the residence and refused to come out when police arrived. SWAT team members were summoned, and the suspect held officers at bay for hours before he was arrested about 3:30 a.m.

Meusz was in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday and no bail had been set. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

His Facebook page indicates he is a U.S. Marine and married with a child.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

