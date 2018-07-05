1 fell off a roof, 2 others suffered hand injuries in July 4th fireworks accidents

A woman fell off a roof where she had been watching a fireworks display and two people suffered hand injuries from fireworks, authorities said.

All three were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not available Thursday.

A woman was injured Wednesday night when she fell from a roof, while a man suffered a hand injury about 10 p.m. Wednesday from fireworks, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Another man suffered a hand injury from fireworks early Thursday.

Details of the accidents were not available Thursday morning.