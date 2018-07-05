Southlake Stars and Stripes Fireworks halted due to wind

On the eve of July 4th, the Southlake Stars and Stripes captivates onlookers Tuesday night at Southlake Town Square. However, the show had to be cut short after about 12 minutes because of high winds in the area.
1 fell off a roof, 2 others suffered hand injuries in July 4th fireworks accidents

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

July 05, 2018 09:02 AM

A woman fell off a roof where she had been watching a fireworks display and two people suffered hand injuries from fireworks, authorities said.

All three were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not available Thursday.

A woman was injured Wednesday night when she fell from a roof, while a man suffered a hand injury about 10 p.m. Wednesday from fireworks, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Another man suffered a hand injury from fireworks early Thursday.

Details of the accidents were not available Thursday morning.

