1 fell off a roof, 2 others suffered hand injuries in July 4th fireworks accidents

A woman fell off a roof where she had been watching a fireworks display and two people suffered hand injuries from fireworks, authorities said.
All three were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not available Thursday.
A woman was injured Wednesday night when she fell from a roof, while a man suffered a hand injury about 10 p.m. Wednesday from fireworks, according to a MedStar spokesman.
Another man suffered a hand injury from fireworks early Thursday.
Details of the accidents were not available Thursday morning.
