Wife blames medication after celebrity chef accused of domestic assault

The wife of celebrity chef Grady Spears blamed medications following his arrest early Tuesday on domestic assault, according to her social media post.

Wendy Mann-Spears, who is listed as the victim in a preliminary police report, said that her 49-year-old husband "does not condone violence. He's a people person. He's a people pleaser," according to a Tuesday night Facebook post.

She went on to thank people for an outpouring of love and support for the couple.

"Grady is such a wonderful soul," she posted. "A blessing from our creator. There are demons from our past sometimes."

Spears was arrested early Tuesday after police responded to an assault call in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth.

Officers arrived at the couple's home at 11:51 p.m. Monday. A 52-year-old woman later identified as Wendy Mann-Spears had bruising to her face and body, police said. She told officers Spears hit her multiple times.

"He's been on medication but been so busy lately he's not been taking it the way he should have been," Wendy Mann-Spears wrote on her Facebook page. "He also is suffering debilitating back pain. Although we have sought and are in the care of professionals things are what they are."

Trent Loftin of Fort Worth, Spears' attorney, said in an email to the Star-Telegram that Spears is "devastated by the allegations against him. He is a loving husband and father."

"What Grady and I need most is your love, support and lack of judgment (understanding)," Wendy Mann-Spears said in her Facebook post.. "We are good. Our commitment has always been unwavering. We are one."

Spears was released from the Tarrant County Jail after posting bail shortly after his arrest. The bail amount was not available on Wednesday.





He faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was the first chef at Reata, owned by the Micallef family, with locations in downtown Fort Worth and Alpine. He left in 2000 and has owned or managed a string of other restaurants in Fort Worth.

His next project, Graze, a chicken-and-biscuits restaurant, is scheduled to open this year as part of the upcoming Crockett Street Food Hall in west Fort Worth. He has also written several cookbooks.

Staff writers Nicole Manna and Robert Philpot contributed to this report.