Police make second arrest in shooting that left an expectant father dead

Police say they have arrested a getaway driver who is a suspect in the targeted slaying of a 20-year-old man who was on his way to see the birth of his child when he was killed.

Todd Neal Jr. was fatally wounded on June 11 while traveling in a vehicle that was being chased by two other vehicles, a black Chevrolet pickup and a maroon Chrysler 300, according to police.

Neal was a passenger in a black Lexus that was near Sycamore School Road and I-35 when he was shot, police have said.

After the shooting, the Lexus sped away and did not stop until it reached the Burleson Police Department.

Evrick D. Johnson, 29, of Fort Worth has been accused of driving the pickup that was chasing Neal during the shooting, police said in a Facebook post. Johnson was being held in the Johnson County Jail facing a murder charge with a bond set at $100,000 following his arrest on Friday, police said.

Evrick D. Johnson was arrested Friday by Fort Worth and Burleson police after a traffic stop. Courtesy Burleson Police Department

Burleson police stopped Johnson at least once before while he was driving a silver Chrysler 300 where another suspect in Neal's slaying, Keilon Warren, was a passenger.

Keilon Breshawn Warren, 18, faces a murder charge and charges of evidence tampering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm may be added, according to Burleson police. WFAA Courtesy

Detectives determined that Warren was driving the maroon Chrysler that was chasing Neal at the time of the shooting, but abandoned that vehicle in Burleson. The maroon Chrysler was later picked up by Johnson.





Warren abandoned the maroon Chrysler in a neighborhood near Darrin and Arnold streets in Burleson and was picked up by a silver Chrysler driven by Johnson, according to police.

Investigators concluded that after Neal was shot, Johnson drove the black truck to his Fort Worth residence and then returned to Burleson to pick up Warren in the silver Chrysler 300. But when police first spotted Johnson and Warren together in the silver Chrysler, they had not yet linked the two men to the shooting, according to reporting from the Dallas Morning News.





Johnson told police that Warren had called him asking to be picked up. He said Warren told him someone hit his car and he had been chasing the person who hit him. Warren had a large amount of cash but did not have a weapon, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.





But Warren refused to be interviewed by police, the affidavit said. During a search of Johnson's vehicle, police found the keys to the maroon Chrysler 300, the affidavit says, where inside they found a single spent cartridge casing from a .40-caliber handgun, which linked him to the shooting.

