Tarrant County needs $1.2 billion for hospital upgrades. It might be on your ballot this November.

Tarrant County Commissioners are eying November for a possible bond election that could pay for an estimated $1.2 billion in upgrades and improvements for John Peter Smith Hospital.

The possible election timetable was included in a briefing to county commissioners Tuesday morning. Commissioners would have to call the election in August in order to place it on the November ballot, G.K. Maenius, county administrator, said Tuesday.

The estimated bond total is preliminary as the county is working with JPS to identify other dollars that can be allocated toward improvements. JPS has a Future Fund that currently holds about $120 million.

Maenius said they have also cut some costs by finding space to lease for a proposed cancer center. Under that plan, the county would propose $3 to $5 million for improvements to an existing building instead of building from the ground up for $30 million, he said.

Earlier this year, the county received a report from a Citizens Blue Ribbon Committee, which identified health needs for the county. Among the findings were $830 million for an improved main tower that includes 676 beds and an urgent care area. It also includes an estimated $204 million for a psychiatric care facility that includes 298 beds.

The committee includes community members and leaders. The issue will be the subject of upcoming work sessions.