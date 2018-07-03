Careful with those fireworks: Wildfire threat returns just in time for the Fourth

In January, a fast-moving wildfire brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on Interstates 20 and 30 and threatened the brand-new Walsh development in far west Fort Worth.

Could North Texas be close to seeing those threats return?

If Monday is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes..

West and southwest of Fort Worth, grass fires started popping up fueled by triple digit temperatures and low humidity.

At 5:12 p.m., a grass fire was reported near the Granbury Airport and moved quickly before being brought under control about 7 p.m.

“I’m very worried,” said Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds. “It’s so hot and so dry just about anything can start a fire. I’m worried what could happen over the next few days with the Fourth and all of the fireworks.”

In Palo Pinto County, a 50-acre grass fire broke out at the 101 Ranch. That is the same ranch where a 6,555-acre wildfire started near Possum Kingdom Lake in August 2011.

A second fire also started Monday afternoon in Palo Pinto County, south of U.S. 180 and west of the town of Palo Pinto. The fire moved northward, forcing the closure of the highway.

Closer to home, small grass fires popped up across North Texas over the weekend. One, in far south Fort Worth, burned about 30 acres in the 6300 block of Alta Mesa Boulevard.

A grass fire consumed 32 acres in southwest Fort Worth Sunday. Fire marshals say high temperatures and lack of rain are making conditions very dangerous for wildfires. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Without rain, it's only going to get worse as the summer heat continues, Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois said.

"If it doesn't rain, I suspect we're headed back to 2011 when we saw the Bastrop Fire outside of Austin and the PK fire at Possum Kingdom Lake," Renois said. "Our conditions are starting to get like that."

Photos from Grass fire in 6300 blk of Alta Mesa. 80 personnel, 25 total fire units. Approx 30 acres burned, all structures in the area protected. Fire started due to sparks from welding/grinding. pic.twitter.com/zG0F2P38Ew — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) July 2, 2018

Last week, the Conner Fire in Eastland County, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth, burned more than 2,500 acres.

Tuesday, Renois will go before Tarrant County commissioners to ask for a burn ban.

Renois said new subdivisions on the county's western edge are vulnerable to wildfires.

"You can burn 20 acres here and have quite a bit of damage if there's a 200-acre ranch or farm in the back yard of your subdivision," Renois said.

Parker County Judge Mark Riley took to Facebook on Monday to warn residents to take precautions over the July Fourth holiday.

But Riley said burn bans are limited as far as prohibiting the use of fireworks, due to a change in the law by the Texas Legislature.

Banning fireworks now requires a disaster declaration to be sent to the governor.

"If and when we meet that criteria, we will proceed as the law allows," Riley said.

The Texas Drought Monitor shows moderate to severe drought has returned to most of North Texas.

Riley said other human causes led to fires over the weekend.

"We have had multiple fires over the weekend — some have even been caused by people just burning trash," Riley said. "Don't burn anything, folks. Be safe. Enjoy your Fourth of July holiday."

Temperatures will climb to 101 on Tuesday before dropping to the mid-90s on the Fourth. The good news is winds will be lighter this week, which lessens the ability of grass fires to spread.

There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Friday but that isn't expected to bring much drought relief.