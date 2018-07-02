Stephanie Renee Graham, 39, is being held in Tarrant County jail in connection with the killing of Jennifer Cobb.
Stephanie Renee Graham, 39, is being held in Tarrant County jail in connection with the killing of Jennifer Cobb. Tarrant County jail
Stephanie Renee Graham, 39, is being held in Tarrant County jail in connection with the killing of Jennifer Cobb. Tarrant County jail

Fort Worth

She cut another woman with broken glass and now faces a murder charge, police say

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

July 02, 2018 07:15 AM

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth woman faces a charge of murder after police say she cut another woman with broken glass over the weekend, causing severe bleeding that led to the woman's death.

Stephanie Renee Graham, 39, is being detained in the Tarrant County jail on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

The assault happened Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel at 2540 Meacham Blvd., police say.

Jennifer Cobb, 43, of Fort Worth died at John Peter Smith Hospital at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after Graham broke glass on her, causing a cut to her upper body and severe bleeding, authorities say.

Police did not immediately say whether the women knew each other, what led to the altercation or give further details about the attack.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Cassius Shakembe Williams and Rozman Rah-saan Shannon Jr. have been charged in last week’s shooting deaths of Jacob Bradley Hollett and Dalton James Prater in Mesquite. The late model white Jeep Patriot they were driving was caught on video.

By

The day after a murder-suicide claimed five lives, including the shooter, in the small town of Ponder, Texas, residents are shocked. The last unexplained death in the town was seven years ago, the police chief said.

By

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  