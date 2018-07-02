She cut another woman with broken glass and now faces a murder charge, police say

A Fort Worth woman faces a charge of murder after police say she cut another woman with broken glass over the weekend, causing severe bleeding that led to the woman's death.
Stephanie Renee Graham, 39, is being detained in the Tarrant County jail on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
The assault happened Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel at 2540 Meacham Blvd., police say.
Jennifer Cobb, 43, of Fort Worth died at John Peter Smith Hospital at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after Graham broke glass on her, causing a cut to her upper body and severe bleeding, authorities say.
Police did not immediately say whether the women knew each other, what led to the altercation or give further details about the attack.
