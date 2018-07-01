Woman killed in an overnight house fire in north Texas

A woman was found dead inside a burning home late Saturday night, according to fire officials in Azle.





Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of Avondale Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Azle Fire Department.

Heavy fire was spewing from the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

Shortly after, the Tarrant County medical examiner was called to the scene for a civilian reported to be killed in the house fire, Azle fire officials reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The victim has only been described as a woman and no additional details have been given as the investigation into the case of the fire continues at this time.