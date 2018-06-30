Woman accuses neighbor of hitting her with golf club in racially charged attack

A woman who lives in the Fairmount neighborhood said her neighbor hit her repeatedly with a golf club after pelting her with racial slurs.

Mercedez Acenet Plata, 20, called police who arrived at her residence about 11 p.m. Friday and generated a report.

Police did not provide any comment in response to an inquiry requesting more information about the incident by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plata said she was outside using her phone when she heard her neighbor across the street yelling racial slurs at her. She does not know the man's name, Plata said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A Facebook post displayed her confusion concerning her ordeal.

Mercedez Acenet Plata: "I honestly never thought I would be racially attacked. Tonight I was hit with a golf club multiple times because In his words 'I’m a [expletive] Mexican & need to go back where I belong' A grown man hit me because of my race. What’s wrong with people?" Facebook

After hearing her neighbor across the street call her a "Mexican" and then telling her to "go back where she belongs," Plata said she walked across the street to better determine the nature of the problem. After more racial slurs the man went into his residence and came out swinging a golf club, Plata said.

Plata said she was struck several times and later suffered bruising, but was not injured severely enough to cause her to visit a doctor or hospital. As she left her neighbor's residence the man threw the golf club at her, Plata said. No one else witnessed the incident, Plata said.

"I wanted him arrested but police said there was nothing they could do because they did not see what happened," Plata said. "They said a detective would call. I was very upset."

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3