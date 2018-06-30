Tarrant County Commissioner fined $200 for displaying campaign signage during parades

A Tarrant County Commissioner has agreed to pay a $200 penalty to settle an ethics violation concerning the unauthorized use of public funds to publish political advertising.

Precinct One Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks admitted he made a mistake and has promised he would not make that mistake again.

Brooks made an agreement with the Texas Ethics Commission that he would pay a $200 penalty and the matter would be closed. Brooks said he decided he should pay the penalty and go forward and continue to represent his constituency to the best of his ability.

"I own that mistake and I took corrective action by making restitution for that mistake," Brooks said.

Brooks, Tarrant County's only African American commissioner, appeared in Fort Worth's Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Birthday parades in vehicles owned by Tarrant County while signs outside the vehicles contained his name, title, precinct number, website, and the words re-elect and Democrat.

Juneteenth is celebrated in many communities nationwide to commemorate the day in 1865 that former slaves were notified they had been declared free after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier. State lawmakers approved Martin Luther King's birthday as an official state holiday in 1991.

The Brooks website included information on how to donate to the commissioner's re-election campaign.

The Ethics Commission concluded that Brooks used the Tarrant County owned vehicle for political advertising, an election code violation. Brooks waived his right to a hearing and was sanctioned.

