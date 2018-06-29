'Strong smell of gas' prompts evacuation of 13 Fort Worth houses

A small leaking gas line created a lot of trouble for the residents of 13 homes in south Fort Worth on Thursday night.
Fire department spokesman Kyle Clay said a 4-inch steel pipe was leaking gas, creating a "strong smell of gas in the air and saturated into the ground." There was a concern that gas could be concentrating in sewer lines, he said.
The break in the pipe might have been caused by shifting ground, Clay said.
Thirteen homes in the 100 block of Berkshire Lane were initially evacuated as a precaution, he said, but residents of 10 of them were allowed to return a short time afterward.
Three other homes were deemed too dangerous to be occupied, although one was vacant, Clay said.
The other two houses had a combined 14 residents, whose overnight housing was arranged by the American Red Cross, he said.
Susana Mendez has lived in one of the houses for 20 years, she said Friday afternoon. She said the evacuation was prompted by a phone call she made to Atmos.
Mendez said Atmos told her they were surprised to have only gotten one call, because the smell of gas was so strong in the neighborhood.
"They were good, they were very helpful," she said of workers from Atmos and the Red Cross who evacuated her family and a neighbor and put them up at a nearby Comfort Suites hotel for the night.
"We were just barely getting ready to eat" when the call to evacuate the house came, Mendez said.
She and her family went to visit her aunt who lives nearby, Mendez said.
When they stopped by her house at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, workers told them, "Y'all can grab some stuff but make it quick."
She said the smell of gas in her house was very strong at that point. She and her family had been smelling gas off and on for about two weeks, she said, but it got stronger Wednesday and they thought something was wrong with their stove.
She said learning there was a major leak so close to her house was particularly worrisome since it's been so hot and dry lately. She said there was a grass fire recently on the shoulder of I-35, just a few hundred feet from her house.
Clay said everyone was allowed to return home shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, but that at about noon, Atmos crews were still working at the site.
He said they still had to weld the pipe and fill in where they've dug, and that Berkshire Lane is closed to traffic two blocks west of Interstate 35W.
Crews estimate they'll be finished by 5 or 6 p.m., Clay said.
The leak was reported about 6:30 p.m. and Atmos said via email that technicians worked through the night along with the Fort Worth Fire Department to make the area safe. Atmos has had several problems with leaking gas lines in North Texas this year.
Several large holes dotted Berkshire Lane at about 1 p.m., including where the line was repaired at the intersection of Salem Court. Workers said they needed to dig in order to shut off the gas and to check for other problems.
Comments