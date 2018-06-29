He woke up a baby. So his nephew beat his head with a crowbar, police say

A Fort Worth man has been arrested and jailed after an incident in late February in which police said he beat his uncle with a crowbar after his uncle woke up a baby.
A warrant had been issued for Jacobi Deion Obryant, 22, in the case and he was arrested during a traffic stop just after midnight on Thursday after an officer did a warrant search, police said.
Obryant faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He caused lacerations to his uncle's head and injuries to his arms, said police spokesman Bradley Perez.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, police were called to the 1900 block of McCurdy Street in southeast Fort Worth on a domestic disturbance report, police said.
Obryant left the scene with the baby before police arrived, Perez said. Perez said he had no information about the baby's status after Obryant's arrest.
A Facebook page that appears to belong to Obryant shows him holding babies and says he attended Polytechnic High School.
