Fireworks and the Fourth: Where to celebrate in North Texas

Independence Day is right around the corner, which means you might be looking exactly where you're going to celebrate such an important holiday. Luckily, you have so many options that you’ll probably want to celebrate all week long — and you can. Here are just a few events for you to check out:

Friday-Saturday

'Celebrate Freedom' and Texas Motor Speedway Fireworks Show: Texas Motor Speedway will kick off the holiday weekend celebration Friday with an array of pyrotechnics and a drag racing competition open to any automobile (excluding back half cars or trucks) and any driver over the age of 18. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance online and make sure to make your way back on the tracks on Saturday for the 'Celebrate Freedom' music lineup event featuring Christian hip-hop artist Tobymac, singers Cory Asbury, Ryan Stevenson and more. Admission is free and tickets can be downloaded online through the 94.9 KLTY mobile app. Texas Motor Speedway is at 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth. For more information visit TexasMotorSpeedway.com.

Saturday

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Saturday Park Glen Independence Celebration: Fireworks, food and music. Arcadia Park No. 2, at Ash River Road and Island Park Drive, Fort Worth. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday

Viridian Stars & Stripes Spectacular: The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with rock climbing, zip-lining and adult bounce houses. Kids get their own fun, too, including a giant slide. Food trucks will include In-N-Out Burger, Cousins Maine Lobster and Pokey O's. Live music will be by Shotgun Rider, the Shane Bell Band and 7th Row 2nd Seat. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Set your GPS for 1001 Viridian Park Lane, Arlington.

Monday-Wednesday

Fort Worth's Botanical Garden's Old-Fashioned Firework picnic: Bring your family and friends to enjoy a picnic and, of course, Fort Worth's Symphony Orchestra performance followed by a round of fireworks. Tickets start at $25 for adults, and children 10 and younger can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information visit FWBG.org or call 817- 392-5510. Set your GPS to 220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth.





Tuesday

Addison Kaboom Town: Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with live entertainment, followed by the Addison Airport Air Show, which can be seen from anywhere in town. The 30-minute firework show has been named among the top fireworks in the country. Admission is free, but at a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring coolers no bigger than 16-by-20-by-12 inches with no alcoholic beverages. Wine and beer will be available for sale in the park. Addison Circle Park is at 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison. For more details visit AddisonKaboomTown.com

Light up Arlington: Right in the heart of Downtown Arlington, Light Up Arlington will do just that! The event will feature multiple entertainment stages with some top acts from DFW, food trucks lined up throughout Downtown's premises and a kids' zone that will leave the younger ones having a blast. Entrance is free and the firework show is expected to start at 9:45 p.m. For more information visit LightUpArlington.com where you can locate vendors, parking lots, street closures.

Mansfield Rockin 4th of July: Bounce houses, games, entertainment. Music by The Night Shift. 7-10 p.m. Big League Dreams, 500 Heritage Parkway, Mansfield.

Southlake Stars and Stripes: Tuesday Live entertainment and fireworks. Southlake Town Square. Other viewing spots at Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park, McPherson Park and Rustin Pailion, Southlake. 6-11 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday

Granbury's Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Enjoy a D&D Rockin Rods Car show, live music and a wide variety of food trucks lined up at Granbury's Old Fashioned Fourth of July back-to-back celebration starting Tuesday. The celebration continues on Wednesday with an early decorated bike contest at 9 a.m. followed by The Hometown Parade at 10 a.m. Enjoy radio competitions as well as food vendors and arts & crafts vendors, followed by a fireworks show display choreographed to patriotic music at the Historic Granbury Square located at 100 East Pearl St, Granbury.

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration: Lone Star Park invites horse-racing fans for a back-to-back celebration honoring the land of the free. There will be live racing, live music from Vega Stars and a kids' zone with plenty of bouncing action. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the first live race starting at 5 p.m., and activities will wrap up around 10 p.m. with a fireworks show choreographed to music. General admission is $5. Children under 3 are free. All members who present a valid military ID will receive one free general admission. The park is at 1000 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie. For more information visit LoneStarPark.com.

Wednesday

North Richland Hills Family Fourth Fireworks Show: Concert by Texas country singer/songwriter Holly Tucker from 7:30-9. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. with music simulcast on KTCU FM 88.7. The Hills Center, 6351 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills.

Fort Worth's Fourth: Every year the city of Fort Worth brings its citizens together for a fun, extravagant celebration of our country's independence. This year they’re back in their usual location, Trinity River at the Panther Island Pavilion. This family-friendly event offers a kids' zone featuring activities like face painting, pony rides, zip-lining and much more. Best part? There's free tubing on a first-come first-served basis, so make sure you arrive on time. General admission is free and gates will open at 2 p.m. Activities will wrap up with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. For more details visit FortWorthsFourth.com or call 817-698-0700. The Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth.

Arlington Fourth of July parade: If you can't get enough of Arlington after Tuesday's Light Up event, you're more than welcomed to keep on celebrating early Wednesday morning at the city's annual Fourth of July parade. This 2-mile-long parade is organized completely by volunteers and nonprofits, depending solely on sponsorship for funding. In past years, roughly 75,000 spectators have enjoyed this Independence Day experience, which is why you should plan ahead as the streets will close as early as 7:30 a.m. UT shuttles will be running and available for attendees. For more information visit Arlington4th.org.





Grapevine's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: The city celebrates its 36th annual event in true patriotic style at Lake Grapevine. There are plenty of viewing areas around the lake for the big fireworks show, which includes music and kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, but some lots might charge for parking. For more information, visit grapevinetexasusa.com.

Wednesday-Friday

Red, White and Boots: It's no joke, festivities are all week long, and what better way to celebrate than the cowboy way? Fort Worth Stockyards is hosting a three-day lineup of activities such as live music, longhorn cattle drives, face painting and much more. These activities will start as early as 10 a.m. Wednesday. Military personnel get half of admission to the Cowtown Cattlepen Maze. General admission is free at this family-friendly holiday celebration. The Stockyards are located at 130 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth.

Stay Safe

Fort Worth Fire and Police departments are reminding residents to stay safe and to keep in mind that possessing, selling or shooting fireworks and discharging guns within city limits is illegal. Officials also encourage residents to report illegal fireworks and firearms by calling 817-392-4444.