A Fort Worth man who warned a Walmart shopper that a pervert was taking photos under her skirt is suspected of being the pervert who was taking photos underneath the woman's skirt, according to police. Handout Tarrant County Jail

Fort Worth

Fort Worth man who warned a Walmart shopper about a pervert was the pervert, police say

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

June 16, 2018 04:58 PM

MANSFIELD

A Fort Worth man who is a suspect in a kidnapping case was arrested in Mansfield for taking photos in Walmart beneath a woman's skirt, according to police.

Timothy McCalla, 30, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Saturday facing a charge of making an improper visual recording, according to the jail log. Bond for McCalla was set at $15,000, the jail log showed.

McCalla is suspected of telling a woman who was shopping Thursday at the Walmart, 930 North Walnut Creek Drive, that his wife saw another man take photographs up her skirt while she was not looking, a news release from Mansfield police said. McCalla then told the woman he was going to get his wife but never returned, the release said.

The woman told Walmart staff what had happened and they in turn notified police. Police looking at the store's surveillance video concluded that the man who warned the woman was actually the person who was taking the improper photos, the release said.

McCalla is also facing an attempted kidnapping charge out of Mansfield, according to court records. While wearing a ski mask, McCalla allegedly jumped out of some bushes at a 15-year-old girl who was walking in the 3000 block of Gertie Barrett Road Road in Mansfield, according to the release.

McCalla was in the Tarrant County Jail on that March 27 attempted kidnapping case before his release on a $15,000 bond, the release said.

McCalla is listed as a registered sex offender in connection with the 2006 sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Arkansas, the release said. McCalla is listed at an address in unincorporated Tarrant County, according to the release.

"His recent patterns of behavior are very concerning to our department and we want to make his identity and behavior known in the event he is again able to post bond and finds his way back into our community," the release said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



