Shooting in Fort Worth leaves two dead, five wounded; daughter of civic leader killed

The Fort Worth police gang unit is investigating the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of five more in an apparent drive-by shooting late Friday night on the city’s south side.

Two bodies were found lying on a curb in the 900 block of East Davis Avenue shortly after police arrived at about 11 p.m. Friday. The five other people who were wounded were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not identified any of the shooting victims, but one of those killed was Shamika Rodriguez Hamilton, 31, her mother, Melinda Hamilton said Saturday. Hamilton, president of the East Fort Worth Neighborhood Coalition, said her daughter was on her way to her sister’s house and made a wrong turn.

“We need to stop this violence,” Hamilton said. “It’s the gun laws. These kids did not have any little guns, they had automatic weapons.”

A shooting occurred here at E Davis and New York. Multiple victims. Two fatalities. pic.twitter.com/Y2QtxouCdr — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 10, 2017

Eight hours after the shooting, investigators remained on the scene working to gather evidence and determine how the violent night unfolded.

It is unclear how many suspects may have been involved, and there was limited information available regarding their descriptions.

Hamilton has been a fixture in East Fort Worth, where she volunteers organizing candidate forums and bringing attention to a variety of projects.

Fort Worth City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens asked people to keep Hamilton in their prayers in a Facebook post.

“It’s against the laws of God for a parent to have to bury her child and my heart just goes out to the family,” Bivens said Saturday. “Melinda truly loves this city and I just hope those who know of her contributions will hold her up during this time of grief and sorrow. This is sad, very sad.”

Eddie Griffin, a Fort Worth activist who lives just a few blocks away in the same neighborhood, said he visited some of the property owners Saturday morning and they are traumatized.

“There were three people with guns shooting from three different directions,” Griffin said he was told.

WFAA reported that it is believed the occupant or occupants of a small black car opened fire as it traveled down Davis Avenue. At some point, one or more people got out of the car and continued firing on at least one home, according to the television station.

Ethel Love, who has lived on Davis for years, told WFAA that shootings have long been an issue in the neighborhood. She believes her cousin was killed in the shooting, WFAA reported.

“I think I heard over 80 shots,” Love said. “Several times I’ve been afraid of my own life. Matter of fact, my mother’s house got shot up one time.”

Other neighbors say the violence has gotten so bad they’re saving money to move. Claudia Zubia and her husband moved to the area about a year ago and say the violence has gotten worse, she told the television station.

“You hear those gunshots and just worry one will come in your house where your children sleep,” Zubia said.