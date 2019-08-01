Body discovered behind Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dallas

A body was recovered Thursday morning behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dallas, according to media reports. The identity of the victim wasn’t released. Star-Telegram

The identity of the person found dead wasn’t released.

The body was discovered a little before 11 a.m. in a creek behind the massive warehouse off Interstate 635, KXAS-TV reported. Dallas firefighters were reportedly dispatched for a water rescue with a boat, but determined the creek was shallow enough that they wouldn’t need it.

Dallas police didn’t immediately comment on the situation and said around 2:10 p.m. officers were continuing to work the incident.