Aunt of Dallas toddler found dead in landfill accused of child endangerment

The aunt of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson, who was found dead in a Rowlett landfill last week, was booked into a Dallas jail Thursday morning and facing a charge of child endangerment.

Cedric, who family called C.J., was staying with his aunt Chrystal Jackson, 27, when the toddler went missing. Chrystal Jackson’s boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, 27, later confessed to Dallas police that he placed the young boy’s body in a dumpster.

Chrystal Jackson was booked into the Dallas County Jail about 7:31 a.m., according to jail records.

She remained in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The toddler was living with his aunt and had been placed in her temporary custody by the state Child Protective Services office May 21, police have said. Their apartment is in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas.

CJ went missing on July 10.

The toddler whose body was found Thursday at a landfill had his airway compressed inside a Dallas apartment when a man wrapped a blanket too tightly around the child, police alleged.

Sedrick Johnson is accused of improperly swaddling Cedric Jackson. Johnson is charged with injury to a child/serious bodily injury, a felony.

Johnson confessed to a detective that he put 18-month-old Cedric’s body inside a trash bin in northeast Dallas, Dallas police Maj. Vincent Weddington said.

The child’s body was found about 11 a.m. on July 11 in a landfill in Rowlett. The trash bin had been emptied there.