24-year-old man who drowned in Grand Prairie lake identified

A 24-year-old man drowned at Joe Pool Lake Saturday in Grand Prairie, according to Medical Examiner records.

Brandon Bor from Dallas was identified on Sunday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Multiple people called the fire department at 2:53 p.m. after seeing a man swimming near the beach who wasn’t coming up for air, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

When Grand Prairie Fire Department divers found Bor, he had been underwater for about 30 minutes and was not wearing a life jacket. He was taken to Medical City Arlington in critical condition where he later died, WFAA reported.