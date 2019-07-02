Pilots identified in Addison plane crash lived in Fort Worth, records show

Pilot talks about witnessing North Texas plane crash that killed 10 David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The second pilot who died in a plane crash at the Addison Airport on Sunday morning has been identified as a 71-year-old man from Fort Worth.

Howard Hale Cassady is the last of 10 people killed in the crash to be identified by the medical examiner and other sources. Cassady was identified Tuesday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sources have told the Star-Telegram that Cassady had extensive flight experience, and records say he was rated for a dozen different types of aircrafts.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t yet clarified whether the aircraft was on a private flight or a chartered event, which would require two pilots to be on duty.

The man officials have identified as the co-pilot, Mathew Palmer, 27, was also from Fort Worth. Palmer was issued a pilot’s license in 2008, according to FAA records.

Other deaths include a family of four from Plano and two Dallas couples.

John Paul II High School told families of students on Monday that students Alice and Dylan Maritato, 15 and 13, were killed, along with their mother and stepfather, Ornella Ellard and Brian Ellard, 52. Alice attended the high school and Dylan was a middle school student at All Saints Catholic School.

Brian Ellard owned an art gallery in Dallas and co-owned Mille Lire, an upscale Italian restaurant, with his brother-in-law, Giuliano Matarese. Ornella Ellard was an interior designer.

Steve Thelen, 58, and his wife, Gina, also died in the crash, according to JLL real estate in Dallas, where Thelen was the managing director.

Mary Titus and her husband, John, also were among the victims, according to the Tennis Competitors of Dallas, the Star-Telegram’s media partner WFAA-TV reported. Mary Titus served as the mixed league director for Tennis Competitors of Dallas, according to an email sent to the TCD community.

The plane was supposed to fly to St. Petersburg, Florida.