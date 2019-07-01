Two teens shot to death in drive-by shooting near Dallas community center, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 26 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two teens were killed late Sunday and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in front of a Dallas community center, Dallas police said.

Someone in a vehicle drove by and fired multiple rounds at a group of people who were in front of the Roseland Community Center, 3535 Munger Ave. in Dallas.

Dallas police continued their search for suspects on Monday. No suspect description was released.

The victims who were killed were identified as Gregory Horton III and Zacchaeus Banks, both 17 years old, Dallas police said.

Two other injured teens were taken to a Dallas hospital and their conditions were not available Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the community center.

A group of people were playing dice near the center when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.