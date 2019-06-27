Dallas police officer arrested, charged after being accused of writing fake tickets

How can you tell if someone is impersonating a police officer? Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what the Fort Worth police department says you should pay attention to in order to tell a real officer from an impersonator. If you think a person is pretending to be law enforcement call 911 if you're in danger or 817-392-4222 to verify.

A Dallas police officer has been charged with felony crimes after he was accused of writing illegitimate tickets.

Matthew Rushing was arrested Thursday, reported WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Rushing turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with tampering with government records and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Dallas police said.

The person who filed the complaint said he was issued multiple tickets for not having his truck registered, even though it had not been driven in years, WFAA-TV reported.

Rushing has been employed by the department since December 2008 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.