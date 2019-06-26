Alleged Dallas serial killer tied to six additional murders in new lawsuit

Suspected serial killer in DFW accused of killing 12 women Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing 12 elderly women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing 12 elderly women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday against a senior living facility where an accused serial killer worked alleges he is connected to the 2016 deaths of seven women and one man who lived there.

Billy Chemirmir, first accused of killing an 81-year-old woman in Dallas last year, was indicted on 11 additional capital murder charges in Dallas and Collin counties last month. Chemirmir also is charged with attempting to kill two other women in Frisco and Plano.

Police say Chemirmir posed as a caregiver or maintenance worker at senior living facilities in the Metroplex. One of those facilities is The Tradition-Prestonwood in Dallas.

Children of two victims already filed a lawsuit against the facility in May, saying the facility failed to provide enough security to protect residents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Doris Gleason, 92, and Norma Wilson French, 85, were both killed in their apartments at The Tradition-Prestonwood retirement home in in October 2016.

The new lawsuit alleges that Chermirmir killed an additional six people who haven’t been named by police. Chemirmir has been charged in two of the cases mentioned in the new lawsuit, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A spokeswoman for The Tradition-Prestonwood told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that the company has cooperated with authorities and denied the allegations that staff hid the details of the deaths.

“The deaths by an alleged serial killer in peoples’ homes and at multiple senior living communities in the D-FW Metroplex is a true tragedy,” spokeswoman Merrie Spaeth said in the company’s statement.

Chemirmir is being held at the Dallas County jail. His bail is set at $11.6 million.

Posing as a maintenance worker

Chemirmir had been known to use the name “Benjamin Koitaba” when finding work. A woman who said she worked with him in Dallas told the Star-Telegram that Chemirmir used his cousin’s name and Social Security number when applying for jobs.

Chemirmir isn’t a licensed nurse in Texas or anywhere in the U.S., according to records.

According to the former coworker, Chemirmir worked for three years at the now-closed Care Assist Solutions, which was a company that contracted caregivers.

The Star-Telegram attempted to reach the former owners of the business, but calls have not been returned. The company went out of business last fall, a former employee said.

Chermirmir is accused of smothering all the women with a pillow before robbing them.

After his arrest, police reviewed hundreds of deaths of elderly people believed to have died of natural causes.

The victims

In Dallas County, he has been indicted in the deaths of these seven women:

▪ Phyllis Payne, 91, on May 14, 2016

▪ Phoebe Perry, 94, on June 5, 2016

▪ Norma French, 85, on Oct. 8, 2016

▪ Doris Gleason, 92, on Oct. 29, 2016

▪ Rosemary Curtis, 76, on Jan. 19, 2018

▪ Mary Brooks, 87, on Jan. 31, 2018

▪ Lu Thi Harris, 81, on March 20, 2018.

In Collin County, he has been indicted in the deaths of five women:

▪ Minnie Campbell, 84, on Oct. 31, 2017

▪ Carolyn MacPhee, 81, on Dec. 31, 2017

▪ Martha Williams, 80, in March 2018

▪ Miriam Nelson, 81, on March 9, 2018

▪ Ann Conklin, 82, on March 18, 2018