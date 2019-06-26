Dallas

2 Dallas men accused of sexually trafficking a girl

Two Dallas men are accused of sexually trafficking a girl for about three weeks in the winter, according to a federal indictment.

Catrell Tywarren Johnson and Jonathan Markey Chopane — known as Trell and Gotti — have been indicted on a charge of sexually trafficking children.

Both men have been given court appointed attorneys.

The alleged trafficking happened between December 2018 and January.

A criminal complaint outlying what the men are accused of doing has not been unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern Texas.

Johnson is a registered sex offender from an 2013 conviction of sexual assault of a child. The girl was 14.

