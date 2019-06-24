Authorities investigate suspicious semi-truck found near federal building in Dallas

Man describes FBI search of suspected gunman’s apartment in Fort Worth A man described the evacuation of his apartment when FBI and police searched the apartment of a man who is suspected of shooting at police in Dallas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man described the evacuation of his apartment when FBI and police searched the apartment of a man who is suspected of shooting at police in Dallas.

A suspicious truck parked just east of the federal building in downtown Dallas has forced authorities to shut down streets in the area, Dallas police said.

A hazardous material team with the Dallas fire department has responded to the scene where the vehicle is parked near the Earle Cabbell Federal Building.

Some buildings in the area are being asked to evacuate, Dallas police said.

Dallas police responded to the scene just after 7:30 a.m.

Just days ago, a gunman opened fire at the federal building in downtown Dallas, but he was killed when federal officers returned fire. No citizens were injured in the shooting.

The FBI identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde. Neighbors said he lived at the Watermarke Apartments on Overton Ridge Boulevard in Fort Worth. They said they saw the FBI searching his apartment Monday afternoon.





Federal officers killed Clyde, an Army veteran, after he approached an entrance of the building and began shooting.