Suspect wounded after shooting at federal courthouse in Dallas

Police responded to a shooting at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas on Monday. WFAA

A suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday morning at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas.

The shooting occurred about 9 a.m.

Dallas police said the suspect was wounded after an exchange of gunfire with federal officers. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not released.

In a video obtained by WFAA-TV before the suspect was in custody, the sound of multiple gunshots could be heard. No officers or citizens were injured, Dallas police said.

Police did not have any details but said people should avoid the area near the federal courthouse, 1100 Commerce St.





Still an active scene in Downtown Dallas.... https://t.co/88XToXQxHr — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 17, 2019

Dallas police and members of the bomb squad were checking the suspect’s vehicle, according to news reports. ATF agents also were on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.



