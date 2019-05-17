Dallas
Dallas police arrest suspect accused of shooting 2 men who didn’t invite him on trip
Dallas police arrested a suspect they say is responsible for critically wounding two men during an argument about a trip.
Police found Donald Joe Benavidez, 37, at a hotel and took him to the Dallas County jail after questioning him.
Benavidez faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that sent two acquaintances to the hospital, according to police.
Officers responded to an armed encounter in the 5100 block of Mercantile Row about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived witnesses told them that Benavidez was arguing with two men about a trip that he was not invited to take with them.
The men took the argument outside and Benavidez pulled a gun and began shooting at both men, striking each of them several times, police said.
A witness from inside the location was armed and went outside and began shooting at Benavidez, but he was able to escape apprehension at that time by leaving the area in a blue Subaru sedan, police said.
The two men who were shot and the man who shot at the suspect are believed to be employees of a business near where the shooting occurred, according to police.
The suspect was known to the men that he wounded and could possibly be a former employee of the business, a Dallas police spokesman said.
