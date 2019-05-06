Firefighters rescue dogs and man from flooded creek in McKinney

Watch as firefighters rescue a dog from a creek Firefighters in McKinney, TX rescued a man and his dogs after they fell into a creek. Video taken on the scene shows the firefighters pulling a dog to safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters in McKinney, TX rescued a man and his dogs after they fell into a creek. Video taken on the scene shows the firefighters pulling a dog to safety.

A dog named, “Lucky” lived up to his name after firefighters rescued his owner from a flooded creek in McKinney, TX.

On May 5, 2019, McKinney firefighters saved Rick Alford and his other two dogs from Wilson Creek after they fell in while on a walk. Lucky did not fall in.

Video shows the first responders pulling one of the dogs out of the creek.

According to the McKinney Fire Department the owner and all three dogs are okay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW