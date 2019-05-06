Dallas

Firefighters rescue dogs and man from flooded creek in McKinney

A dog named, “Lucky” lived up to his name after firefighters rescued his owner from a flooded creek in McKinney, TX.

On May 5, 2019, McKinney firefighters saved Rick Alford and his other two dogs from Wilson Creek after they fell in while on a walk. Lucky did not fall in.

Video shows the first responders pulling one of the dogs out of the creek.

According to the McKinney Fire Department the owner and all three dogs are okay.

