Gunman pleads guilty to killing postal worker during road rage on Dallas highway

A gunman who shot and killed a U.S. postal worker during a road rage incident in February 2018 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murder.

Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, 26, of Los Angeles admitted that he fired four shots, killing postal employee Tony Mosby, 58, who was driving a USPS vehicle at the time of the shooting on Feb. 19, 2018.

After being shot, Mosby crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 30. He died from a gunshot wound to his head.

“It was devastating to learn of the senseless act of violence that took the life of a federal postal employee while on the job in our district,” Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a news release Wednesday. “I’m gratified we could bring the perpetrator to justice. My heart goes out to Mr. Mosby’s family and friends.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Ferrell pleaded guilty to one count of murder of an employee of an agency of the United States government and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

His sentence is pending. He faces a maximum of life in a federal prison.

According to federal court documents, two people told investigators they had met with two others, including Ferrell, at a restaurant in Dallas on the night of Feb. 18, 2018. They consumed alcohol and made several other stops, leaving a pool hall in Dallas at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2018.

Ferrell was sitting in the front passenger seat of a 2008 Mazda Tribute SUV. The two witnesses told investigators that the driver of the vehicle began driving erratically and at one point attempted to pass the USPS truck on the left. Moments later, Ferrell fired several shots from a handgun in the direction of the USPS truck, according to the court documents.

The witnesses observed smoke and sparks coming from the truck, which then struck a highway barrier.

One of the occupants in the car asked Ferrell why he had fired at the truck, according to the affidavit, and Ferrell responded that the driver had made a hand gesture that angered him.

When he learned Mosby had died from a gunshot wound, Ferrell instructed the driver and passengers in the Mazda not to discuss the incident with anyone.

Two days later, Ferrell was taken into custody after holding authorities at bay at a home.

A co-defendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker, accused of being an accessory, entered a plea of not guilty in March.

This report includes information from Star-Telegram archives.