Southwest leaders blame mechanics for slow traffic while travelers wait it out

Travelers with Southwest Airlines are cautioned to check flight availability with the airline due to the number of cancellations and delays because of weather and maintenance issues.

While flights out of Love Field in Dallas are marginally effected, Southwest Airlines has canceled 415 flights and delayed another 286 systemwide, according to FlightAware live flight tracking.

FlightAware showed that 15 of those Southwest flight cancellations and 50 delays were out of Love Field for Wednesday. But as of 10:30 a.m., officials on the ground at Love Field reported two cancellations and 10 flights delayed, according to Chris Perry, Love Field Airport spokesman.

Southwest scheduled about 88 percent of the flights out of Love Field on Wednesday, Perry said.

Southwest Airlines has been working through issues with mechanical problems on its aircraft since this past Friday, according to published reports.

“We experienced an unprecedented number of out-of-service aircraft in four specific maintenance locations despite no change in our maintenance programs, no changes in leadership, and no changes in our policies and procedures,” according to a statement Southwest Airline officials issued Tuesday.

“We are committed to operating a safe fleet, and every report is investigated, which is why we issued a notice to require an ‘all hands’ response to get out-of-service aircraft back into the fleet serving our Customers,” the statement said.

Southwest Airlines has been meeting and negotiating with the mechanics union, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents nearly 2,400 mechanics, for more than six years, according to the statement by airline officials.

“AMFA has a history of work disruptions, and Southwest has two pending lawsuits against the union,” the statement said. “We will be investigating this current disruption and exploring all possible remedies. Southwest prides itself on its reliability and works hard each day to get its Customers where they want to go.“

In response, the union issued a statement saying that Southwest Airlines’ scapegoating of its expert aircraft maintenance technicians does not bode well for the airline’s safe operations.

“Safety is, and always will be, our number one priority,” the statement from the union said. “For Southwest’s leadership to connect the airline’s self-declared ‘operational emergency’ to collective bargaining negotiations is simply an attempt to divert attention away from the airline’s safety issues.“