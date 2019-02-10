28-year-old driver dies after crashing into Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance, authorities say

A driver who crashed into the side of a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance has died from his injuries, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Luis Cabrera, 28, was driving southbound on North Westmoreland Street “at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at West Davis Steet” at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Cabrera collided into the right passenger side of the ambulance, causing it to go into a vacant parking lot. Cabrera’s vehicle spun before stopping.

He was taken to Methodist Central Hospital and pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, police said.

Two Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics were also taken to Methodist Central Hospital for evaluation of their injuries, police said.