This woman has been missing for 9 days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Have you seen her?

By Kaley Johnson

January 30, 2019 05:13 PM

Amy Tures has been missing since Jan. 21, according to her family.
Family members are asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing near Dallas since Jan. 21.

Amy Elizabeth Tures, 43, recently moved to the area and her family has not heard from her for nine days, her brothers John and Daniel Tures said.

We have every detail about her from January 21, 2019, then nothing,” John Tures said in an email. “She’s not from the area, and could be in trouble. The police have been great and helpful, but now the trail has gone cold.”

Her other brother, Daniel Tures, said Amy Tures is off her medication and “possibly in a very serious or dangerous situation.”

Daniel Tures said the last they heard from Amy Tures was that her car had overheated on the way to Dallas and she was seeing a mechanic in Garland.

She drove away from the mechanic before the repairs were done, Daniel Tures said. They tracked her to some motels and ATMs in Garland before the trail stopped.

“We don’t know where she is now and she’s stopped using her phone or it’s out of juice,” Daniel Tures said.

Tures has black hair with a little gray in it and drives a White Chevy Tahoe with the license plate 5D60C6 registered to Davidson County, Tennessee. The Tahoe has a few stickers on the back, according to her brother.

Tures’ case has been filed with the National Missing Person’s Bureau.

If anyone sees Tures or has information about where she is, they can contact Dallas or Garland police. They can also contact Daniel Tures at 213-271-4584 or Stephen Tures at 415-691-4582.

