Watch: Burglars can’t fit flat screen TV into stolen car, so they return it to home

Two North Texas burglars took on more than they could carry when they attempted to steal a flat screen TV from a north Dallas home.
Dallas police are searching for the two thieves who forced their way into a Dallas home in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane and took various items before leaving in a stolen black Jeep Cherokee on Jan. 17.
Video shows the men attempting to place a large flat-screen television in the backseat and then the trunk of the Jeep Cherokee.
After failing to fit the TV inside the car the suspects return it to the residence.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-670-7236.
