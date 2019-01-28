Dallas

Watch: Burglars can’t fit flat screen TV into stolen car, so they return it to home

By Candi Bolden

January 28, 2019 11:47 AM

Video shows burglary suspects return TV after it couldn't fit in stolen car

Dallas police are searching for two burglary suspects who attempted to take a TV until they realized it didn't fit in the car they had stolen.
Dallas police are searching for two burglary suspects who attempted to take a TV until they realized it didn't fit in the car they had stolen.
Two North Texas burglars took on more than they could carry when they attempted to steal a flat screen TV from a north Dallas home.

Dallas police are searching for the two thieves who forced their way into a Dallas home in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane and took various items before leaving in a stolen black Jeep Cherokee on Jan. 17.

Video shows the men attempting to place a large flat-screen television in the backseat and then the trunk of the Jeep Cherokee.

After failing to fit the TV inside the car the suspects return it to the residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-670-7236.

Candi Bolden

Fort Worth Star-Telegram video producer Candi Bolden works to create engaging video for the people of North Texas. She majored in Journalism and Communication Studies at Southern Methodist University and has worked in newsrooms in Kansas and East Texas.

