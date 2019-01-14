Dallas

An argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 14, 2019 12:32 PM

GARLAND

A family dispute between brothers ended Monday morning with one dead and the other in custody, police said.

Brendan Edwards, 18, is accused of shooting at his older brother multiple times, killing him. Police believe the brothers may have had previous disputes.

Authorities did not release any information on what started the argument Monday morning.

Killed was 26-year-old Ryan Christopher Smart.

Police got a report of a person with a gunshot wound about 4 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Taylor Drive.

Officers found a man later identified as Smart had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Smart lived at the home with his wife as did Edwards and his girlfriend, police said. At least one other person was in the home at the time of the shooting, police Lt. Pedro Barineau said in a telephone interview Monday.

Police said the dispute escalated to the point at which Edwards brandished a handgun and fired several times at his older brother.

Edwards left the home but later surrendered to authorities at the police station, where he is facing a murder charge. Bail had not been set as of early Monday afternoon.

