Employee dies by suicide inside Perot Museum, police say

An employee of the Perot Museum died by suicide on Tuesday morning before the museum opened, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The death, which involved a firearm, happened in what was described as a secluded area of the museum, a police official told Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

The museum will remain closed on Tuesday.

The museum released the following statement: “An employee of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science passed away this morning in a non-public area of the Museum. The individual died before the Museum had opened to the public; no others were injured. Out of respect for the individual and the family members, the Museum is closed today. The Perot Museum deeply values our employees and the contributions they make. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of this individual.”

The identity of the employee has not been released.

“If you are holding tickets for today, please keep your tickets and you may visit on any day or time of your choosing during Museum operating hours, within 60 days,” the museum said on Facebook. “To reschedule your visit or to request a refund, please email info@perotmuseum.org within 60 days and we will follow up with you.”