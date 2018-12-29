Lewsiville man arrested after hours-long standoff with police

A Lewisville man is in police custody after barricading himself for nearly four hours Friday night.
Tyrell Stalling, 31, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child, police said.
He was booked into Lewisville jail early Saturday morning and is being held on more than $4,000 bond.
The incident began at about 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. Continental Drive, police said.
A woman told police officers that she’d been attacked by Stalling, the father of her child, and that he threatened her with a gun, forcing her to leave the apartment.
She said Stalling and another man were still in the apartment with her child.
After unsuccessful attempts to make contact with Stalling and the other man, police determined Stalling was not going to cooperate and activated the SWAT team, police said.
For hours, negotiators tried to talk to Stalling and resolve the standoff peacefully, but shortly after midnight, the team breached the door of the apartment and forced its way inside, where Stalling was arrested without incident, police said. There were no injuries.
Stalling also faces charges for marijuana possession, imminent danger of bodily injury and several out-of-town warrants.
