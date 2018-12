A family member accidentally ran over a three-year-old in a rented backhoe Saturday, police reported.

The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and pronounced dead, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Stella Avenue this afternoon, police said.

Police were still investigating and did not release more information.

