Flight attendant sues American Airlines, says she was dragged down aisle mid-flight

A flight attendant filed a lawsuit against American Airlines on Friday, claiming the airline failed to act after she said she was assaulted during a flight.

Kathy Ida Wolfe said in the suit she was attacked in June 2016 by fellow flight attendant Laura Powers. In the suit, Wolfe said Powers “maliciously dug her fingernails into my arm and scratched me in numerous places.”

Wolfe said Powers slammed the door of a beverage cart into her arm, grabbed her scarf and dragged her down the aisle in front of passengers.

According to the suit, Wolfe followed procedure after the fight by reporting the alleged assault to the captain, DFW operations, flight service employees, the flight service manager and the Emergency Assistant Program.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

Wolfe said in the suit, filed in Fort Worth, that American Airlines failed to investigate or take action after the attack, from which she said she has incurred $943 in medical bills.

Wolfe said in the suit the airline was negligent and breached its contract with her by refusing to take action against Powers.

In June 2018, Wolfe filed a petition against Powers, who lives in Flower Mound. In July, American Airlines answered Wolfe’s suit, saying the company was not liable because Wolfe “caused or contributed to cause the harm for which recovery of damages is sought.”

On Friday, the case moved to federal court.