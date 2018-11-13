Thief ditched his truck, beer and stole a $300,000 Ferrari. It was found in Fort Worth

A thief ditched a dinged-up, 11-year-old Chevy Suburban and his beer in favor of a 2018 Ferrari parked in front of a Highland Park mansion with the keys still inside, police say.
The $300,000 sports car was recovered Monday in Fort Worth, said Lt. Lance Koppa, spokesman for the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.
“This is a pretty big theft,” he said, stressing that the investigation is ongoing.
The owner, who lives in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive where some homes are valued at more than $10 million, didn’t report the Nov. 4 theft for nearly three days, according to the police report.
Police did not explain why the victim didn’t report the theft of the white 2018 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso “T” for several days. He said it was caught on surveillance video, which police did not immediately release.
The Ferrari was parked in the owner’s side driveway, unlocked, bearing dealer plates and with the keys still inside, police said.
In the video, the suspect opens the door, sits in the driver’s seat and “after an extended amount of time,” starts the car and drives away, abandoning the Suburban in the driveway.
“It appears the suspect was figuring out how to start the vehicle,” the report says.
The Suburban was still there when police arrived to investigate. They found it legally parked and locked with an open can of Michelob Light Ultra inside.
The SUV is registered to a Fort Worth man.
“(Criminal investigators) don’t believe (the Suburban) was stolen, but they haven’t said whether it belongs to the suspect,” Koppa said.
The Ferrari owner also reported five bottles of pain medicine worth $2,000 stolen from the car, police said.
