Amazon’s second headquarters won’t be anywhere close to North Texas, the online retail giant announced Tuesday.

Dallas-Fort Worth was in the running for the new facility and the estimated 50,000 new jobs it would bring.

But the new headquarters will be split between Long Island City, New York and Crystal City, Virginia, Amazon said in a news release.

Amazon will invest $5 billion into the two locations, it said. The company expects to create more than 50,000 jobs between the two locations.

Nashville was also selected as the site of Amazon’s new Center of Excellence for Operations, responsible for the company’s customer fulfillment, transportation, supply chain and more, the company announced. That facility is expected to employ about 5,000 people.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in the news release. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come. The team did a great job selecting these sites and we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of these communities.”

A spokeswoman for the office of Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said the mayor had no comment. A spokeswoman for Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.