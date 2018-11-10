Texas jail inmate escapes and eludes authorities, who are asking for help finding him

Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the south tower of the Dallas County Jail Friday.

Raymond Aguero, 28, climbed over a gate in the rear dock area of the jail about 7:20 p.m. and has so far eluded attempts by officers to recapture him.

Earlier this evening inmate Raymond Aguero escaped from the Dallas County Jail by climbing over a razor wire fence. The Public is asked if they see him to contact the Sheriff's Department at 214-749-8641. Do not approach. Aguero has a history of non-violent offenses. pic.twitter.com/RfelTXDtNC — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) November 10, 2018

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Aguero faces DWI, evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, drug possession and burglary of a vehicle charges, but his criminal history does not include any violent offenses, according to the Dallas County Sherriff’s Office.





Aguero may have been injured in the escape from the razor wire he climbed over. Authorities are telling people not to approach Aguero if they see him.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Aguero should contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641.





